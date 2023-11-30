Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Karlovarsky kraj, Czech Republic

Carlsbad
3
okres Karlovy Vary
3
3 properties total found
Hotel with sauna in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel with sauna
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 3 000 m²
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel 3 * in the city center Hotel 3 * * * plus Location: admini…
€3,50M
Hotel in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 1 700 m²
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel with restaurant Hotel in the urban area of Karlovy Vary, a…
€950,000
Hotel in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 400 m²
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Region Mansion-hostel Mansion, in which the hostel successfully …
€1,10M
