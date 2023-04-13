Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Czech Republic

commercial property
64
hotels
21
apartment buildings
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investmentin Czech Republic, Czech Republic
Investment
Czech Republic, Czech Republic
1 100 m²
€ 3,800,000
A unique profitable apartment building in Prague, Evropska. Offer from the owner.   …
Investmentin Prague, Czech Republic
Investment
Prague, Czech Republic
430 m²
€ 612,000
Czech Republic Prague Building for reconstruction in Prague - 8 Income House - an old corner…

Properties features in Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir