Hotels for sale in Czech Republic

21 property total found
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 25,000,000
Czech Republic Prague Chic Hotel 5 * in the center of Prague Unique chic hotel in the very c…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 000 m²
€ 3,500,000
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel 3 * in the city center Hotel 3 * * * plus Location: admini…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
€ 500,000
Czech Republic.Karlovy Vary Cozy boarding hotel with a restaurant Cozy guesthouse near the c…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
1 700 m²
€ 600,000
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel with restaurant Hotel in the urban area of Karlovy Vary, a…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel at Prague Airport Modern Hotel at Prague International Airport. …
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
250 m²
€ 497,000
Czech Republic.Karlovy Vary Pension in the center of Karlovy Vary Cozy family pension in the…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
€ 800,000
Czech Republic. Frantiskovi-Lazne Cozy guesthouse in Frantiskovi Lazne Family boarding hotel…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 628 m²
€ 3,200,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for a hotel in the center of Prague Commercial building in th…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 340 m²
€ 2,000,117
Czech Republic.Prague Hotel 3 *** in Prague-4 A successfully operating hotel 3 *** in the ce…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 067 m²
€ 7,700,000
Czech Republic.Prague Hotel 4 **** in Prague-1 Luxury hotel 4 **** in the historical center …
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 8,600,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel 4 **** next to the 4 **** town hall in the very center of Prague…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
4 600 m²
€ 6,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for hotel 4 **** in Prague-1 Offer for investors! The sale is…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 572 m²
€ 8,000,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel near Charles Bridge Cozy hotel in the very center of Prague, in …
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 850,000
Czech Republic Prague Pension in Prague Cozy guesthouse on the outskirts of Prague. Number o…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
228 m²
€ 520,000
Czech Republic Prague House for a guesthouse or hostel 3 -level house in a quiet area of Pra…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 1,300,000
Czech Republic Prague Pension in Prague 6 Cozy guesthouse in the green, quiet area of Prague…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Region Mansion-hostel Mansion, in which the hostel successfully …
Hotel 500 roomsin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel 500 rooms
Prague, Czech Republic
500 Number of rooms
€ 202,000,000
Hotel 230 roomsin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel 230 rooms
Prague, Czech Republic
230 Number of rooms
€ 160,000,000
Hotel 150 roomsin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel 150 rooms
Prague, Czech Republic
150 Number of rooms
€ 155,000,000
Hotel 250 roomsin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel 250 rooms
Prague, Czech Republic
250 Number of rooms
€ 330,000,000

