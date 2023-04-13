Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Czech Republic

hotels
21
apartment buildings
8
investment properties
2
64 properties total found
Commercialin cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
Commercial
cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
744 m²
€ 1,541,850
Commercialin Netolice, Czech Republic
Commercial
Netolice, Czech Republic
2 779 m²
€ 342,729
Commercialin Hurka, Czech Republic
Commercial
Hurka, Czech Republic
1 320 m²
€ 32,752,846
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
1 000 m²
€ 368,005
Investmentin Czech Republic, Czech Republic
Investment
Czech Republic, Czech Republic
1 100 m²
€ 3,800,000
A unique profitable apartment building in Prague, Evropska. Offer from the owner.   …
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 3,486,000
The building is located in a quiet area of the city.Layout:Basement: General and commercial …
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
240 800 m²
€ 5,000,000
Czech Republic Wagono / Engineering Plant Area of production facilities: 240000m2 Land area:…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 1,330,700
Central Czech Republic Oil Terminal Valid Terminal Valid Oil Storage Terminal. Central Czech…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 8,300,000
Czech Republic Bohemia Brewery in Bohemia Built in the 16th century by a German company, thi…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 25,000,000
Czech Republic Prague Chic Hotel 5 * in the center of Prague Unique chic hotel in the very c…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 000 m²
€ 3,500,000
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel 3 * in the city center Hotel 3 * * * plus Location: admini…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 7,200,000
Czech Republic Foundry Modern operating foundry in the Czech Republic. Main production: manu…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
€ 500,000
Czech Republic.Karlovy Vary Cozy boarding hotel with a restaurant Cozy guesthouse near the c…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
1 700 m²
€ 600,000
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel with restaurant Hotel in the urban area of Karlovy Vary, a…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel at Prague Airport Modern Hotel at Prague International Airport. …
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
250 m²
€ 497,000
Czech Republic.Karlovy Vary Pension in the center of Karlovy Vary Cozy family pension in the…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
3 643 m²
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Shopping Center in Prague-14 Fully leased shopping center in the resid…
Hotelin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
€ 800,000
Czech Republic. Frantiskovi-Lazne Cozy guesthouse in Frantiskovi Lazne Family boarding hotel…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
300 m²
€ 580,000
Czech Republic Prague Restaurant in Royal Grapes A room rented for a long-term restaurant in…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 628 m²
€ 3,200,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for a hotel in the center of Prague Commercial building in th…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
2 046 m²
€ 6,000,000
Czech Republic.Prague Night Club in the center of Prague For sale a building rented to a ver…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
1 257 m²
€ 2,615,000
Czech Republic Prague Automotive Service in Prague 4 Car service in Prague 4 - Hodov. Land a…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
148 m² 1 Floor
€ 560,000
Czech Republic Prague Cafe-Diner in the center of Prague Commercial premises, rented for lon…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 401,500
Czech Republic Prague Wine Bar in the center of Prague 1 Commercial premises for long-term r…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 340 m²
€ 2,000,117
Czech Republic.Prague Hotel 3 *** in Prague-4 A successfully operating hotel 3 *** in the ce…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
140 m²
€ 480,000
Czech Republic Prague Bar at Charles Bridge Valid bar in the center of Prague - 1, at Charle…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
5 918 m²
€ 2,650,000
Czech Republic Mlada-Boleslav, 65 km from Prague Nursing House (rent. 6 % per annum) Two-sto…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for the club, casino, restaurant, hotel Magnificent building …
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 067 m²
€ 7,700,000
Czech Republic.Prague Hotel 4 **** in Prague-1 Luxury hotel 4 **** in the historical center …
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 8,600,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel 4 **** next to the 4 **** town hall in the very center of Prague…

About the Czech Republic

Being a landlocked country in Central Europe its borders with many countries including Germany, Slovakia, Austria, and Poland. It has diverse topographical features ranging from hills, mountains, lakes, plains, and much more. With the European Social Model, universal healthcare, and tuition-free education, the Czech Republic is a highly developed nation with a stable economy. With a high-income economy, the country offers a high standard of living thus attracting many tourists and visitors both for short term and long term stays.

What makes it unique?

The capital city of Prague is one of the most highly visited places in the whole of Europe. Combined with other popular destinations like Brno, Karlštejn Castle, Kutná Hora, among others, the Czech Republic is one of the most highly visited travel destinations in the world. Apart from being home to 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country also attracts a lot of adventure seekers and enthusiasts. From hiking, skiing, trekking, camping, there are a number of things to do during your stay in the Czech Republic.

Buying Czech property

Investing in real estate is always a stressful ordeal due to the high costs involved. Though there are a few restrictions and guidelines that you need to adhere to while investing in the Czech Republic, it still holds a lot of potential for growth and development. With a stable real estate market and constantly improving infrastructure, your investment in real estate in the country is bound to be a safe bet. There are many reliable real estate agents who can help you get your hands on hundreds of amazing properties around the country. Additionally, compared to other developed countries and cities, the cost of buying a good property in the Czech Republic is much lower.

