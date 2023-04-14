Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Piekalinski sielski Saviet
1
Smalyavichy
1
Usiazski sielski Saviet
1
3 properties total found
Shopin Piekalin, Belarus
Shop
Piekalin, Belarus
254 m²
€ 13,640
  Commercial capital in a pass place ! The building area is 404 sq.m, the total a…
Shop 5 roomsin Usyazh, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Usyazh, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 20,914
For sale retail space at the address of Usyazh, Smolevichy district, Industrial village Indu…
Shop 3 roomsin Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 362 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,733

Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

