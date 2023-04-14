Belarus
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office 2 rooms
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 18,096
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
685 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 278,910
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
180 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 81,207
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Commercial 1 room
Kalodishchy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,415
A spacious garage of 42.2 square meters is for sale in the State Unitary Enterprise "Mechani…
Commercial
Kalodishchy, Belarus
36 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,976
The total area is 35.7 sq.m. Year of construction - 1999 Paul - concrete Walls - brick Ceili…
Manufacture
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 211 m²
€ 497,650
Multifunctional buildings + checkpoint g. Minsk, st. Tank, d.10 / 2 Area: Building 1: 422.9 …
Manufacture
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 000 m²
€ 158,343
Land for industrial facilities Frozen Kolodishchi Area: KPP- 11.7m2 ( construction cap…
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Shop
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 62,432
For sale & nbsp; catering (current cafe) in the center of ag. The colodities. Located at the…
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
183 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 99,530
Favorable offer. Office sales with a total area of 183.00 square meters. (in the office, des…
