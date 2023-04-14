Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shopin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 62,432
For sale & nbsp; catering (current cafe) in the center of ag. The colodities. Located at the…

Properties features in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir