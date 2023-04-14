Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
  6. Kalodishchy

Commercial real estate in Kalodishchy, Belarus

6 properties total found
Warehouse 2 roomsin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 685 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 278,910
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Office 8 roomsin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 180 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 81,207
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Commercial 1 roomin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Kalodishchy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,415
A spacious garage of 42.2 square meters is for sale in the State Unitary Enterprise "Mechani…
Commercialin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Commercial
Kalodishchy, Belarus
36 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,976
The total area is 35.7 sq.m. Year of construction - 1999 Paul - concrete Walls - brick Ceili…
Manufacturein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Manufacture
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 211 m²
€ 497,650
Multifunctional buildings + checkpoint g. Minsk, st. Tank, d.10 / 2 Area: Building 1: 422.9 …
Office 8 roomsin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 183 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 99,530
Favorable offer. Office sales with a total area of 183.00 square meters. (in the office, des…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir