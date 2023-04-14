Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Borovlyany
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Warehouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 300 m²
€ 882,198
Sale. Warehouse Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 years of Victory, 21V Area - 1300 m2 Price - …
Warehousein Soniečny, Belarus
Warehouse
Soniečny, Belarus
9 m²
€ 6,334
Non-residential premises for sale ( basement ) in the village of Sonny ( Ex-bel ) . Area 9.3…
Warehousein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 361,927
For sale Warehouse, d. Slobodshchina, Minsk district, Moscow, e.g., 11.4 km from MKADPloshch…

Properties features in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir