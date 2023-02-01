Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Officein Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
79 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 71,028
Office for sale in BC « Premier ». The room is located on the 13th floor, with an area of -7…
Officein Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
77 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 69,490
Office for sale in BC « Premier ». The room is located on the 13th floor, with an area of 76…
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
12 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 6,452
Machine-place, at ul. 40 years of Victory 29/1. Parking - multi-level, 5 floors, car-locatio…
Shopin Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop
Borovlyany, Belarus
66 m² 2 Floor
€ 59,266
Administrative premises  g. Borovlyany, st. Birch, 108  Communities of area: 65.5 …
Officein Drozdava, Belarus
Office
Drozdava, Belarus
297 m² 3 Floor
€ 255,122
Office and storage facilities s / s Borovlyansky, 81-2, pp. d. Drozdovo Area: 296.8 to 8849.…
Warehousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Warehouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 300 m²
€ 882,198
Sale. Warehouse Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 years of Victory, 21V Area - 1300 m2 Price - …
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
5 583 m²
€ 5,790,835
Building d. Borovlyany, st. Malinovskaya, 2B Area: 5583.3 m2 Land: 1.4724 ha ( rental right …
Commercialin Kopisca, Belarus
Commercial
Kopisca, Belarus
12 m²
€ 7,239
Sale of a machine-gun in an underground parking. At the address: Minsk region, Minsk region,…
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
23 m² 1 Floor
€ 8,596
Excellent high garage for sale in the State Medical and Public Administration "Medik 2003" (…
Warehousein Soniečny, Belarus
Warehouse
Soniečny, Belarus
9 m²
€ 6,334
Non-residential premises for sale ( basement ) in the village of Sonny ( Ex-bel ) . Area 9.3…
Commercialin Kopisca, Belarus
Commercial
Kopisca, Belarus
78 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 76,910
Officein Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
62 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 72,385
For sale office on Lopatin St. 6, fully equipped, with good repairs. Located on the top floo…
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
11 m² Number of floors 3
€ 244,301
Three-level cottage in Borovlyany, all communications, a parking platform, the Internet, a m…
Commercial 1 roomin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 30,764
Administrative and commercial premises 38.2 sq. Kv. on the third floor in the shopping cente…
Shop 1 roomin Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 34,383
Administratively - 34.2m. commercial space on the second floor in the shopping center & quot…
Shop 2 roomsin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 88 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,765
Valid & nbsp; store for sale in d. Chertyazh & nbsp; in 7 km from MKAD, Minsk region, Minsk …
Shop 1 roomin Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 30,854
Administrative and commercial premises 34.1m.sq. on the third floor in the shopping center &…
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
Number of floors 4
€ 2,262,045
The building is multifunctional. Consists of two buildings : 1) The first building is a one-…
Shopin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 612 m² Number of floors 2
€ 20,945,958
Warehousein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 361,927
For sale Warehouse, d. Slobodshchina, Minsk district, Moscow, e.g., 11.4 km from MKADPloshch…

