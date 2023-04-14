Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Officein Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
79 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 71,028
Office for sale in BC « Premier ». The room is located on the 13th floor, with an area of -7…
Officein Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
77 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 69,490
Office for sale in BC « Premier ». The room is located on the 13th floor, with an area of 76…
Officein Drozdava, Belarus
Office
Drozdava, Belarus
297 m² 3 Floor
€ 255,122
Office and storage facilities s / s Borovlyansky, 81-2, pp. d. Drozdovo Area: 296.8 to 8849.…
Officein Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
62 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 72,385
For sale office on Lopatin St. 6, fully equipped, with good repairs. Located on the top floo…

Properties features in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

