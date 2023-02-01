Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Borovlyany, Belarus

10 properties total found
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
12 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 6,452
Machine-place, at ul. 40 years of Victory 29/1. Parking - multi-level, 5 floors, car-locatio…
Shopin Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop
Borovlyany, Belarus
66 m² 2 Floor
€ 59,266
Administrative premises  g. Borovlyany, st. Birch, 108  Communities of area: 65.5 …
Warehousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Warehouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 300 m²
€ 882,198
Sale. Warehouse Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 years of Victory, 21V Area - 1300 m2 Price - …
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
5 583 m²
€ 5,790,835
Building d. Borovlyany, st. Malinovskaya, 2B Area: 5583.3 m2 Land: 1.4724 ha ( rental right …
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
23 m² 1 Floor
€ 8,596
Excellent high garage for sale in the State Medical and Public Administration "Medik 2003" (…
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
11 m² Number of floors 3
€ 244,301
Three-level cottage in Borovlyany, all communications, a parking platform, the Internet, a m…
Commercial 1 roomin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 30,764
Administrative and commercial premises 38.2 sq. Kv. on the third floor in the shopping cente…
Shop 1 roomin Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 34,383
Administratively - 34.2m. commercial space on the second floor in the shopping center & quot…
Shop 1 roomin Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 30,854
Administrative and commercial premises 34.1m.sq. on the third floor in the shopping center &…
Commercialin Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial
Borovlyany, Belarus
Number of floors 4
€ 2,262,045
The building is multifunctional. Consists of two buildings : 1) The first building is a one-…
