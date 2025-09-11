Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Kampot
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kampot, Cambodia

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kampot, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kampot, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Damnak Veyo Villa at Amaya Kampot — Elevated Elegance on Cambodia’s Southern Coast Where Nat…
$303,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kampot, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kampot, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Damnak Veyo Villa at Amaya Kampot — Elevated Elegance on Cambodia’s Southern Coast Where Nat…
$303,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kampot, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kampot, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Damnak Veyo Villa at Amaya Kampot — Elevated Elegance on Cambodia’s Southern Coast Where Nat…
$303,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kampot, Cambodia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go