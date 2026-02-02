Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Residential
  4. Duplex

Duplexes in Cambodia

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Time Square 8 - 2-room duplexes🔥 Exclusive | 📍 Top location | 💰 High yieldsDiscounted price:…
$74,560
Leave a request
Duplex in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Duplex
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 60 m²
TIME SQUARE 7 SHOWROOM LOBBY & DUPLEX ✅Exquisite design ✅Stylish interior ✅Premi…
$40,387
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cambodia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go