Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Lozenec

Commercial real estate in Lozenec, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents an office with a built-up are of 280 sq.m. in Lozenets district, fu…
€500,000
Leave a request
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale or rent a luxuriously furnished and equipped office with a…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Office in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Office
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale office in. Lozenets - on the street. I was golden near the…
€742,760
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir