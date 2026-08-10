Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Putryskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Putryski, Belarus
House
Putryski, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale a cozy residential house with a bath in ag. Travellers of the Grodno region with a …
$105,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go