  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Residential
  4. Kotayk Province

Residential properties for sale in Kotayk Province, Armenia

houses
19
19 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale in the 1st district of Dzoraghbyur community, Kotayk r…
€182,511
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Kanakeravan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kanakeravan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, on the 10th street of Kanakeravan community, Kotayk reg…
€136,883
Mansion 36 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 36 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 37
Bathrooms count 46
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 7
A seven-story hotel complex is for sale in Tsaghkadzor community, Kotayk marz. The complex c…
€4,11M
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Kasakh, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Kasakh, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, Kotayk marz, Kasakh community, Ureniner street, with an…
€355,897
Mansion in Zovuni, Armenia
Mansion
Zovuni, Armenia
Rooms -1
Area 16 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale: Kotayk marz, Zovuni community, 16600 square meters. surface. Distance from Da…
€530,195
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, on the 3rd street of Khachatur Abovyan, Arinj community,…
€378,711
Mansion in Artavaz, Armenia
Mansion
Artavaz, Armenia
Rooms -1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
The land area is 3600 square meters, it is located in Tsaghkadzor community, parallel to the…
€328,520
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yeghvard region, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yeghvard region, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house is for sale in Zovuni Community, Kotayk Marz. The mansion consists…
€319,395
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Zovuni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zovuni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A one-story detached house for sale, in Zovun community, Kotayk region, at 17/1, 16 street, …
€185,249
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 7
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, on the 34th street of Jrvezh community, Kotayk marz. The…
€237,265
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€328,520
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
€147,834
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Mrgashen, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Mrgashen, Armenia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 578 m²
Number of floors 3
€355,897
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house is for sale in Dzoraghbyur community, Kotayk marz. The house co…
€146,009
Mansion in Kasakh, Armenia
Mansion
Kasakh, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€187,074
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey private house for sale in Tsaghkadzor, Kotayk region. The mansion consists of 5…
€365,022
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yeghvard, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yeghvard, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
€205,325
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Kasakh, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Kasakh, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house is for sale in the city of Yerevan, in the Mush district of the M…
€273,767
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 3/3
€1,19M
