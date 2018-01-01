  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Saray Mah. Güzel Yalı Cad. 35/B Alanya / Antalya / Türkiye
Real estate agency
Русский
renaissance-estate.com
Renaissance Estate is Turkey's most ambitious real estate agency, which has won top prizes from developers and presented thousands of clients with the best solutions in every price category.

Renaissance Estate has its own offices in Alanya, Antalya and Istanbul, as well as a large network of partner offices in Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye, Mersin, Sid and other cities in Turkish Republic.

We help our clients to buy, sell or lease real estate in Turkey, we accompany them at all stages of the paperwork, help with moving for permanent residence, opening a bank account and transfering funds, as well as the solution of all financial transactions, obtaining residence permits and Turkish citizenship, as well as with the adaptation to life in the new country. Our main advantages are:

Reliability and professionalism at every stage of work.

Legality and confidence in the support of the transaction.

The largest selection of properties in Turkey.

Best Price Guarantee.

High standards of customer service.

24/7 support service.

Every year, thousands of foreigners buy, sell or rent property in Turkey. Choosing the right company is of utmost importance, and Renaissance Estate provides quality and fast solution to your real estate needs.

Our mission is to help people who value their time and money and want only the best for themselves and their families.

We will help you to

- professionally choose a property according to your criteria;
- manage your property in your absence;
- sell or rent your property for the price you want;
- obtain a tax number and open a bank account;
- set up your own business and make the right investments;
- Obtain a lawyer, notary public and legal advice;
- To receive a residence permit in Turkey;
- to obtain Turkish citizenship under the law on investment in the country;
- to buy furniture and furnish your home;
- register water and electricity meters, telephone and Internet connection;
- to organise building work and repairs;
- arrange transfers and rent a car;
- pay property tax;
- make a will.

The secret of our company's success is the honesty and professionalism of our employees.

Dmitriy Rozuvakin
Dmitriy Rozuvakin
6 341 properties
Ünal İnşaat Antalya
10 properties

Our company has been operating in Antalya for 10 years. We are a real estate agency where you can always find the options that suit you. Our experienced and friendly staff will be happy advise you on any questions. Our two branches are located in Antalya, the Kepez and Doshamalty districts. Our agency will select the best real estate options for you in any area of Antalya. We have a large portfolio with objects for any budget.  You can view our portfolio on our website www.unalinsaatantalya.com.  For Ünal İnşaat Gayrimenkul, customer satisfaction is always in first place. You are accompanied by our experienced staff from the very beginning to the end of the transaction. Its founder, Ali Unal, was born in 1990 in the village of Tefenni Hasanpasha, Antalya, and graduated from the Faculty of Civil Engineers of the University in Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy

 

Toprak Construction
2 properties

Buy Properties in Turkey is a renowned Real Estate company that brings to you the best opportunities in the investment sector. We not only aim at our customer’s satisfaction, but we also ensure that we are there for them whenever there arises a need, even after our deal has been closed. With an experience of over 8 years in this field, we offer you the best quality properties including custom built villas in Turkey made only for your comfort and designed to give you the best ever experience of residing in Turkey. 

We make our best possible efforts to ensure that you find your perfect dwelling place sin Turkey. Buy properties in Turkey is an organization that is specialized in selling properties all over Turkey. We are known for our quality services, and we are dedicated to work like that in the future as well. Buy Properties in Turkey has a great team of expert professionals who are committed to giving you the best homes in Turkey.

Viya Law & Consulting
150 properties

About the company Viya Legal is an international law firm whose main activity is in the fields of citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate.  Our company has 26 years of experience and also provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or buying real estate, our company provides legal support.  We have closed more than 600 works on citizenship and successfully completed 1800 works on real estate, which includes hotels, villas, business centers, land, apartments and houses. In just 3 months we will help you get Turkish Citizenship. Viya Legal has been actively providing high-quality services to Turkish and international clients in the field of commercial litigation, real estate and construction law under the brand of Viya Law Firm since 1996.  Our legal identification facilitates an easy and hassle-free process of organizing documents and legal details of your application. Our lawyers specialize in Northern Global Citizenship, Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship Program - they will best help you at every stage of your application.  Viya Legal is a leading firm in the Turkish Investment Citizenship program with a team of professionals consisting of experienced lawyers, international sales experts, high-quality service providers and our countless solution development partners.

Irlanya Homes
1 property

Irlanya Homes is an official registered trademark  and dealing with properties in Alanya province of Antalya city in Turkey known as one of the most profitable location in Europe to invest in (by “A place in the sun”) where you will find some incredible property bargains. Although our company is established only in August 2010, its partners and stuff had more than thirteen years of experience in the real estate business and marketing properties for sale or for  rent in the region allready.

We provide you a smooth and professional service before and after the purchase of the property from renowned construction companies or private resale’s.  We publish regularly new adds for real-estate in Alanya, Avsallar, Konakli, Oba, Tosmur, Kestel, Mahmutlar, Kargicak, Demirtas and Gazipasa.

Park estate
356 properties
PARK ESTATE Agency is a part of the KOSTA GROUP companies that has been working in the real estate market in Turkey for more than 5 years being one of the leading agencies in Mahmutlar. Our specialists are a team of professionals who are always ready to provide advice on renting, selling, or purchasing real estate. All our work and each service, in particular, is carried out in strict compliance with moral and ethical norms and rules, and the legislation of Turkey. Buying an apartment or villa abroad is a very serious step. We always put ourselves in the shoes of our client who contacts us and provide our services with the highest quality. There are several reasons why customers turn to PАRK ЕSTATE: — Our experts are highly qualified and have extensive experience in real estate transactions; — We provide our clients with a wide choice of real estate objects; — We guarantee the comprehensiveness and accuracy of information about each object posted on our website or selected for you individually. — We help clients purchase property at a favorable price from the developer; — Our partnership with sellers and landlords of properties is a guarantee of the best discount for buyers and tenants. — We take an individual approach to each client and support each transaction at all stages. In addition to real estate services (we fall into the information on services), the KOSTA GROUP provides services in the following areas: • Home Service I, • Home Service II.
