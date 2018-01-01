Real Estate Dubai

Tranio — is an international real estate broker At the request of customers, we select real estate, as well as the best service providers necessary for profitable and safe investment abroad.

We help in the following areas: investment strategy consultations, audit of the object and the legal purity of the transaction, building a tax structure, organization of bank financing, post-sales service and management, obtaining VNZH in Europe and the USA, sale of the object. We do not mediate in the transaction, but directly connect customers with our foreign partners — the best agencies and developers in the country of purchase.

We work without additional margins for customers: if you buy real estate with our help, then the price for you will be the same as if you turned to a foreign partner directly. This is an important condition fixed in our agreements with all partners.

We adhere to transparency in business relations: all participants in the transaction know their role and functions of other parties, the names of partners and counterparties are always open to customers.