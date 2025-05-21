Buildix Real Estate Investment

At Buildix, we’re more than just a property company—we’re the real estate arm of Shark Group, bringing over 27 years of hands-on development and investment experience right to Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Launched in 2022, our team is based in Hurghada with welcoming offices in Sahl Hasheesh and Cairo. We’re a tight-knit group of 50+ multilingual experts who live and breathe luxury real estate—from El Gouna’s lagoons to Makadi Bay’s family resorts.
Our Story
We started with a simple belief: buying or investing in a home should feel exciting, not overwhelming. That’s why we pair Shark Group’s proven track record with a personal touch. Whether you’re hunting beachfront villas in Sahl Hasheesh or stylish apartments in El Gouna, we treat every client like family—guiding you through each step and celebrating your win.
What We Do
Find Your Perfect Home
We listen first, so we can show you properties that truly match your lifestyle—whether that’s a sun-soaked studio or a grand villa with its own pool.
Investment That Makes Sense
Our research team dives deep into market trends and rental forecasts, so your investment isn’t just smart—it’s built to grow.
Built to Last
Backed by Shark Group’s in-house development expertise, we oversee projects from concept to handover—so quality and timelines are never a guessing game.
Hands-Off Ownership
From tenant placement to routine maintenance, our property management service takes the stress off your plate and keeps your asset performing.
Money Matters Simplified
We walk you through financing options, connect you with trusted lenders, and handle all legal legwork—so you feel confident every step of the way.
Move-In Ready
Don’t worry about decor or deliveries—we offer turnkey furnishing and relocation packages that have you unpacked and settled in no time.
Early Access & Exclusive Deals
Love an insider’s edge? Get first dibs on our off-plan launches and special pricing through Shark Group partnerships.
Partner with Us
Join our Ambassador and Affiliate programs to earn commission and help friends, family, or clients find their dream homes—complete with dedicated marketing support and training.
Concierge-Level Support
Need a last-minute viewing, a VIP airport pick-up, or a local restaurant recommendation? Our 24/7 concierge team has you covered.