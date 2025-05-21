Buildix Real Estate Investment

About the agency

At Buildix, we’re more than just a property company—we’re the real estate arm of Shark Group, bringing over 27 years of hands-on development and investment experience right to Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Launched in 2022, our team is based in Hurghada with welcoming offices in Sahl Hasheesh and Cairo. We’re a tight-knit group of 50+ multilingual experts who live and breathe luxury real estate—from El Gouna’s lagoons to Makadi Bay’s family resorts.

Our Story

We started with a simple belief: buying or investing in a home should feel exciting, not overwhelming. That’s why we pair Shark Group’s proven track record with a personal touch. Whether you’re hunting beachfront villas in Sahl Hasheesh or stylish apartments in El Gouna, we treat every client like family—guiding you through each step and celebrating your win.