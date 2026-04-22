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DOM

인천 연수구 송도미래로 11번길 27, 송도스마트스퀘어 A동, 909호
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.domkorea.com
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

DOM is a licensed real estate agency in South Korea for foreign clients.

We accompany turnkey transactions: selection of real estate, negotiations, verification of documents, assistance with a mortgage, registration and post-service after the transaction.

We work all over Korea and take on complex cases, including when the client has limited access to banking products or an unusual situation.

✔ 3 languages: Russian / Korean / English
✔ More than 4 years in the South Korean market
✔ Partnerships with banks and law firms
✔ Payment for services - on the fact of the result
✔ Post-support up to 12 months

Services

The main activities of DOM:

  • residential objects - selection, verification and support of purchase and sale transactions;
  • commercial real estate - solutions for business: purchase, lease, investment;
  • land plots - transactions taking into account legal and town-planning restrictions;
  • real estate investment – search, analysis and structuring of transactions;
  • work with foreign clients – full service taking into account visa, banking and legal features in South Korea.

Our agents in South Korea
LI ANDREY
LI ANDREY
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T.S asset
South Korea, Seoul
Сommercial properties 3
We focus on identifying and acquiring lands in unique locations and helping individual investors make timely, secure and profitable land investments in South Korea. We acquire land directly from bank pre-foreclosures/foreclosures and government auctions to offer our clients the lowest prices…
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