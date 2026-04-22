About the agency

DOM is a licensed real estate agency in South Korea for foreign clients.

We accompany turnkey transactions: selection of real estate, negotiations, verification of documents, assistance with a mortgage, registration and post-service after the transaction.

We work all over Korea and take on complex cases, including when the client has limited access to banking products or an unusual situation.

✔ 3 languages: Russian / Korean / English

✔ More than 4 years in the South Korean market

✔ Partnerships with banks and law firms

✔ Payment for services - on the fact of the result

✔ Post-support up to 12 months