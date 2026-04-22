DOM is a licensed real estate agency in South Korea for foreign clients.
We accompany turnkey transactions: selection of real estate, negotiations, verification of documents, assistance with a mortgage, registration and post-service after the transaction.
We work all over Korea and take on complex cases, including when the client has limited access to banking products or an unusual situation.
✔ 3 languages: Russian / Korean / English
✔ More than 4 years in the South Korean market
✔ Partnerships with banks and law firms
✔ Payment for services - on the fact of the result
✔ Post-support up to 12 months
The main activities of DOM: