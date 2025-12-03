Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE

Villas with a pool Trinity Village built in a modern luxury style and will be an excellent choice for both permanent residence and for renting out for a holiday in Phuket!
Installments available!
Modern villas with a swimming pool that combine modernism, minimalism and art deco. Harmonious design elements create a sense of luxury, tranquility, and a quiet green area in which the village is located, provides maximum privacy.
Facilities: private bassin, panoramic windows, air circulation system, own terrace, garden, parking, security.
Location:
A 10-minute drive will take you to Boat Avenue, which has plenty of places to eat, boutiques and supermarkets around it.
The same driving distance will lead you to the Laguna Phuket Resort Complex with its 18-hole golf course, and this place provides an excellent opportunity for leisurely activities and relaxation.
The nearest beaches such as Bangtao, Lyan and Surin are accessible within a radius of 15 minutes by car.
* The cost may vary depending on the course.