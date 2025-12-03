  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE

Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$793,143
;
15
ID: 33052
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

Villas with a pool Trinity Village built in a modern luxury style and will be an excellent choice for both permanent residence and for renting out for a holiday in Phuket!
Installments available!
Modern villas with a swimming pool that combine modernism, minimalism and art deco. Harmonious design elements create a sense of luxury, tranquility, and a quiet green area in which the village is located, provides maximum privacy.
Facilities: private bassin, panoramic windows, air circulation system, own terrace, garden, parking, security.
Location:
A 10-minute drive will take you to Boat Avenue, which has plenty of places to eat, boutiques and supermarkets around it.
The same driving distance will lead you to the Laguna Phuket Resort Complex with its 18-hole golf course, and this place provides an excellent opportunity for leisurely activities and relaxation.
The nearest beaches such as Bangtao, Lyan and Surin are accessible within a radius of 15 minutes by car.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
