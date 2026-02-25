  1. Realting.com
BPS Consulting

Ukraine, Odesa
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
8 months
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Website
bps.com.ua
Working time
About the agency

BPS Consulting is a leading consulting firm in Ukraine’s commercial and industrial real estate market, known for successful cases and high-value closed deals. Over the years, the company has established itself as a trusted expert and reliable partner in the field of commercial and industrial real estate. BPS Consulting supports clients at every stage of the process, works closely with key market players, and helps them make strategic decisions

Services

BPS Consulting – Commercial and Industrial Real Estate Without Borders

We know where to invest today to generate profit tomorrow.

🔍 What We Offer:

  • In-depth market analysis and forecasting — stay one step ahead

  • Selection and evaluation of properties across Ukraine

  • Full transaction support — from initial negotiations to official registration

  • Investment projects — including our industrial park in the Odesa region with ready-to-use infrastructure

💼 Why Clients Choose Us:

  • Professionals in real estate consulting and brokerage in Ukraine

  • Transparent and secure transactions — legal clarity and investment reliability

  • Tailored solutions — every decision is aligned with the client's goals

🎯 Our Clients:

  • Business owners and top executives

  • Developers seeking high-yield sites

  • Private and institutional investors

  • Foreign companies entering the Ukrainian market

🔥 The Ukrainian market is growing. The best opportunities appear and disappear every day.

Don’t miss your chance — act while the offers are still available.

📩 BPS Consulting — Turning Real Estate into Your Strategic Asset. In Ukraine. Starting Today.

Residential complex "Kimolos" – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Odesa, Ukraine
from
$32,320
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Welcome to “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa. “Kimolos” is much more than a place to live – it is a lifestyle that combines refined design, modern functionality,…
Apart-hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel
Yablunytsia, Ukraine
from
$112,057
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
An exclusive opportunity to invest in a hotel apartment nestled among century-old spruces, just 15 minutes from the Bukovel ski lifts. Melis is a forest resort managed by Ribas Hotels Group — the leading operator at the Bukovel resort. ▸ Investor benefits: – Entry from $95,000 – Guarant…
Commerce LELEKA by Odesa premialnij medicnij investicijnij obekt u centri Odesi
Odesa, Ukraine
from
$50,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
LELELEKA by Odesa is a premium medical investment facility in the center of Odessa: the first private maternity boarding house for the South of Ukraine, combining world-class medicine and 5★ infrastructure. The project is created as a service-driven asset, where the key value is formed not b…
OLEKSANDR PAVLIUCHENKO
OLEKSANDR PAVLIUCHENKO
211 properties
Vitalij Golovin
Vitalij Golovin
7 properties
