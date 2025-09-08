Commercial real estate LELEKA by Odesa premialnij medicnij investicijnij obekt u centri Odesi

LELELEKA by Odesa is a premium medical investment facility in the center of Odessa: the first private maternity boarding house for the South of Ukraine, combining world-class medicine and 5★ infrastructure. The project is created as a service-driven asset, where the key value is formed not by square meters, but by the quality of the operator, service standards and the predicted logic of demand.

The property is located in the geographical center of Odessa, in the ITown quarter, just 7 minutes from the Opera House. Address: Odessa, Primorsky district, St. Sofievskaya is a location with high transport accessibility and premium urban environment.

The building has 11 floors and a total area of 6,634 m2. Functionally, the project includes: maternity hospital (3,680 m2), rehabilitation unit (356 m2), maternity boarding house 5★ (1,037 m2) and recreation area with a winter garden and swimming pool (478 m2). The planned operating capacity is up to 300 births per month.

The medical partner of the project is Leleka MC, the first hospital institution in Ukraine with JCI accreditation and the Gold Seal of Approval® award received on December 21, 2019. The operational scale of the partner is confirmed by indicators: 12,586 births and 12,831 births under supervision.

The investment/development partner is SPATIUM GROUP with the stated experience of more than 20 years and the practice of implementing projects even in the war period (12 complexes commissioned during the war are indicated). The project provides for 18 months of implementation - from 15.10.2025 to 01.03.2027. The land plot is decorated as a lease for 49 years until 2067, the owner is a territorial community.

LELELEKA by Odesa is an asset for an investor looking for premium service real estate with a strong operator, transparent product structure and long-term development horizon, where the combination of medical standard and five-star service forms a competitive advantage and sustainable demand.

Architecture, Technology and Responsibility to Standards

The project is implemented using modern construction technologies and in strict accordance with high quality and safety standards. This approach ensures the durability of designs, the functionality of engineering systems and an exceptional level of comfort for patients, visitors and staff.

Constructive solutions and engineering equipment

Construction technology and construction

Type of construction: monolithic-frame technology with highly efficient insulation of exterior walls.

Advantages: free layout, increased seismic resistance, long life of operation.

Covers: monolithic reinforced concrete with a thickness of 200-250 mm - provides strength, rigidity of structures and a high level of noise insulation.

Ceiling height (clean): 1st floor - 3200 mm 2nd floor - 2840 mm 3–11 floors – 3000 mm



Transparent structures

Windows: panoramic windows of various formats, optimally selected for the functionality of each type of room.

Glass packages: modern three-chamber PVC-glasses with energy-saving glass, providing a high level of heat and noise insulation and reducing operating costs.

Engineering systems and elevator equipment

Elevators: 5 modern passenger elevators, including one passenger elevator. Equipment of international brands provides smooth running, noiselessness, increased safety and optimal maintenance costs.

Ventilation: a highly efficient supply and exhaust system that supports regulated parameters of microclimate and air purity for all types of zones (operating rooms, rooms, offices).

DIY AND DESIGN

Public zones

Lobbies, lobbies and waiting areas are performed in a modern premium style using natural and wear-resistant materials:

Floor: large-format porcelain, polished granite.

Walls: decorative plaster, panels of natural wood or high-quality imitations, accent stone surfaces.

Ceilings: tension or suspended systems with built-in energy-saving lighting.

Details: matte stainless steel, glass, high-quality furniture - an atmosphere of aesthetics, purity and comfort.

Medical facilities

Finishing and equipment are carried out in accordance with the requirements of DBN B.2.2-10:2022 "Lay the oharoni healthy" and other applicable standards.

Materials: certified, safe, resistant to regular wet cleaning and disinfection.

Surfaces: smooth, non-porous, without cracks and defects - minimize the risks of fungus / mold and maintain sterile conditions.

Functional zoning: clear separation into clean and dirty zones to prevent cross-contamination and improve process efficiency.

Security and accessibility

Fire safety

The project complies with current state regulations. Modern solutions are provided: safe evacuation routes, fire-resistant materials and fire protection systems.

Inclusiveness and accessibility

In accordance with DBN V.2.2-40:2018 “Inclusiveness of Budivel and Sporud”, the building is adapted for people with limited mobility and people with disabilities: