  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa
  4. Commercial real estate LELEKA by Odesa premialnij medicnij investicijnij obekt u centri Odesi

Commercial real estate LELEKA by Odesa premialnij medicnij investicijnij obekt u centri Odesi

Odesa, Ukraine
from
$50,000
VAT
BTC
0.5947400
ETH
31.1728686
USDT
49 434.2252915
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33317
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Ukraine
  • State
    Odesa Oblast
  • Region
    Odesa Raion
  • City
    Odesa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

LELELEKA by Odesa is a premium medical investment facility in the center of Odessa: the first private maternity boarding house for the South of Ukraine, combining world-class medicine and 5★ infrastructure. The project is created as a service-driven asset, where the key value is formed not by square meters, but by the quality of the operator, service standards and the predicted logic of demand.

The property is located in the geographical center of Odessa, in the ITown quarter, just 7 minutes from the Opera House. Address: Odessa, Primorsky district, St. Sofievskaya is a location with high transport accessibility and premium urban environment.

The building has 11 floors and a total area of 6,634 m2. Functionally, the project includes: maternity hospital (3,680 m2), rehabilitation unit (356 m2), maternity boarding house 5★ (1,037 m2) and recreation area with a winter garden and swimming pool (478 m2). The planned operating capacity is up to 300 births per month.

The medical partner of the project is Leleka MC, the first hospital institution in Ukraine with JCI accreditation and the Gold Seal of Approval® award received on December 21, 2019. The operational scale of the partner is confirmed by indicators: 12,586 births and 12,831 births under supervision.

The investment/development partner is SPATIUM GROUP with the stated experience of more than 20 years and the practice of implementing projects even in the war period (12 complexes commissioned during the war are indicated). The project provides for 18 months of implementation - from 15.10.2025 to 01.03.2027. The land plot is decorated as a lease for 49 years until 2067, the owner is a territorial community.

LELELEKA by Odesa is an asset for an investor looking for premium service real estate with a strong operator, transparent product structure and long-term development horizon, where the combination of medical standard and five-star service forms a competitive advantage and sustainable demand.

Architecture, Technology and Responsibility to Standards

The project is implemented using modern construction technologies and in strict accordance with high quality and safety standards. This approach ensures the durability of designs, the functionality of engineering systems and an exceptional level of comfort for patients, visitors and staff.

Constructive solutions and engineering equipment

Construction technology and construction

  • Type of construction: monolithic-frame technology with highly efficient insulation of exterior walls.
    Advantages: free layout, increased seismic resistance, long life of operation.

  • Covers: monolithic reinforced concrete with a thickness of 200-250 mm - provides strength, rigidity of structures and a high level of noise insulation.

  • Ceiling height (clean):

    • 1st floor - 3200 mm

    • 2nd floor - 2840 mm

    • 3–11 floors – 3000 mm

Transparent structures

  • Windows: panoramic windows of various formats, optimally selected for the functionality of each type of room.

  • Glass packages: modern three-chamber PVC-glasses with energy-saving glass, providing a high level of heat and noise insulation and reducing operating costs.

Engineering systems and elevator equipment

  • Elevators: 5 modern passenger elevators, including one passenger elevator. Equipment of international brands provides smooth running, noiselessness, increased safety and optimal maintenance costs.

  • Ventilation: a highly efficient supply and exhaust system that supports regulated parameters of microclimate and air purity for all types of zones (operating rooms, rooms, offices).

DIY AND DESIGN

Public zones

Lobbies, lobbies and waiting areas are performed in a modern premium style using natural and wear-resistant materials:

  • Floor: large-format porcelain, polished granite.

  • Walls: decorative plaster, panels of natural wood or high-quality imitations, accent stone surfaces.

  • Ceilings: tension or suspended systems with built-in energy-saving lighting.

  • Details: matte stainless steel, glass, high-quality furniture - an atmosphere of aesthetics, purity and comfort.

Medical facilities

Finishing and equipment are carried out in accordance with the requirements of DBN B.2.2-10:2022 "Lay the oharoni healthy" and other applicable standards.

  • Materials: certified, safe, resistant to regular wet cleaning and disinfection.

  • Surfaces: smooth, non-porous, without cracks and defects - minimize the risks of fungus / mold and maintain sterile conditions.

  • Functional zoning: clear separation into clean and dirty zones to prevent cross-contamination and improve process efficiency.

Security and accessibility

Fire safety

The project complies with current state regulations. Modern solutions are provided: safe evacuation routes, fire-resistant materials and fire protection systems.

Inclusiveness and accessibility

In accordance with DBN V.2.2-40:2018 “Inclusiveness of Budivel and Sporud”, the building is adapted for people with limited mobility and people with disabilities:

  • ramps and adapted elevators

  • doorways and corridors

  • accessible sanitary and hygienic facilities

Location on the map

Odesa, Ukraine
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Commercial real estate LELEKA by Odesa premialnij medicnij investicijnij obekt u centri Odesi
Odesa, Ukraine
from
$50,000
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Ukraine were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Ukraine
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
The United Property Expo 2022 business program: the largest real estate exhibition in Ukraine
07.02.2022
The United Property Expo 2022 business program: the largest real estate exhibition in Ukraine
A portrait of the Queen of England in the living room and hatches instead of doors. A selection of expensive and stylish apartments in Ukraine
09.11.2021
A portrait of the Queen of England in the living room and hatches instead of doors. A selection of expensive and stylish apartments in Ukraine
Is it profitable to invest in real estate in Ukraine?
31.08.2021
Is it profitable to invest in real estate in Ukraine?
«It is pretty easy to find cooperation options that would satisfy both Belarusians and Ukrainians». An interview with the head of a real estate company in Odessa
08.09.2020
«It is pretty easy to find cooperation options that would satisfy both Belarusians and Ukrainians». An interview with the head of a real estate company in Odessa
Show all publications