  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Alba Residences MON IKE

Alba Residences MON IKE

Greece, Municipality of Athens
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
On the platform
On the platform
3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Ελληνικά, Italiano
Website
Website
booknow.alba-residences.com/
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency


Alba Residences: Crafting Exceptional Living Spaces in Athens

Founded in 2019 by Claire Ponirou, Alba Residences is a dynamic real estate company based in Athens, Greece, offering a comprehensive array of services in the sector. Driven by a passion for transforming properties and enriching lives, Alba Residences blends sophisticated design with unparalleled comfort to create exceptional living spaces.

Claire's extensive experience in the industry began in London (1995-1998), where she specialized in purchasing and renovating homes. Following this, she successfully managed a real estate agency focused on the Greek student market and later operated a thriving real estate business in Athens until 2000.

In 2019, Claire launched Alba Residences with the renovation of a flat in Glyfada, marking the beginning of a strategic investment approach in the Athens market. Over time, Alba Residences has acquired and meticulously renovated numerous properties, specializing in short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com. Known for high-quality renovations that maximize property value, Alba Residences has consistently demonstrated a strong return on investment (ROI) for investors, ultimately selling the renovated properties at a premium.

Today, in addition to managing her own investments, Claire offers renovation services to clients seeking to transform their properties. Furthermore, Alba Residences is developing a comprehensive package for property owners interested in leveraging the short-term rental market through Airbnb, providing a complete solution for maximizing rental income. Alba Residences is committed to setting a new standard for quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and personalized service in the Athens real estate market.

Services

Property Investment & Consulting

Property Acquisition Consulting

  • Rental investment analysis
  • Yield calculations
  • Market research
  • Investment presentations

Renovation & Furnishing Consulting

  • Renovation planning
  • Interior design coordination
  • Furniture sourcing
  • Rental-ready property preparation

Property Rental Services

Mid-Term Rentals (1–12 Months)

  • Furnished apartments for:
    • Erasmus students
    • Seafarers and maritime crew
    • Digital nomads
    • Expats relocating to Greece
    • Business travelers
    • Medical visitors and accompanying family members

Short-Term Rentals

  • Fully furnished apartments and vacation properties
  • Flexible stays for tourists and business travelers
  • Professional guest support and concierge assistance

Airbnb & Rental Property Setup

Turnkey Airbnb Setup

  • Airbnb listing creation and optimization
  • Professional property branding
  • Pricing strategy setup
  • House rules and guest documentation
  • Operational systems implementation

Vacation Rental Launch Package

  • Property onboarding
  • Booking platform setup
  • Calendar synchronization
  • Guest communication templates
  • Review generation systems

Property Marketing & Branding

Rental Property Branding

  • Brand identity creation
  • Property naming and positioning
  • Logo and visual identity development
  • Brand guidelines

Digital Marketing Setup

  • Instagram account creation
  • Facebook page setup
  • TikTok account setup
  • Google Business Profile creation
  • Social media branding

Website Development

  • One-page property websites
  • Direct booking websites
  • Landing pages for rental properties

Guest Experience Solutions

Guest Welcome Systems

  • Digital guest guides
  • Local area recommendations
  • House manuals

QR Code Solutions

  • QR review posters
  • Wi-Fi QR codes
  • Digital property information access
Our agents in Greece
claire ponirou
claire ponirou
8 properties
Agencies nearby
REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
Greece, Attica
Residential property 14 Long-term rental 5 Lands 1
The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent resid…
Leave a request
Skouras Real Estate
Greece, Nafplio
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 12
Skouras Real Estate is a dynamic and technologically advanced real estate company. It operates across all coastal areas of the Peloponnese region, such as Argolis, Messinia, Corinthia, Laconia, Ilia, Achaia, and Arcadia, specializing in urban and holiday properties. Founded in 2007 as a f…
Leave a request
GreekEstate.eu
Greece, Ioannina Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2005
Residential property 13 Сommercial properties 3 Lands 4
GREEKESTATE.EU «Creating value for our customers»  The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values ​​and culture:   ·         A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and ​​by treating our customers with re…
Leave a request
VGP-kupidom
Greece, Municipality of Palaio Faliro
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 53
100% transaction transparency. The impeccable reputation of our notaries, lawyers and realtors speaks for itself. The entire history of our operations is available in an open state register! Professional consultations are free.
Leave a request
Dionisiou
Greece, Paralia Dionisiou
Residential property 407 Сommercial properties 12 Lands 140
Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real …
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go