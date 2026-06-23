Alba Residences MON IKE

About the agency



Alba Residences: Crafting Exceptional Living Spaces in Athens

Founded in 2019 by Claire Ponirou, Alba Residences is a dynamic real estate company based in Athens, Greece, offering a comprehensive array of services in the sector. Driven by a passion for transforming properties and enriching lives, Alba Residences blends sophisticated design with unparalleled comfort to create exceptional living spaces.

Claire's extensive experience in the industry began in London (1995-1998), where she specialized in purchasing and renovating homes. Following this, she successfully managed a real estate agency focused on the Greek student market and later operated a thriving real estate business in Athens until 2000.

In 2019, Claire launched Alba Residences with the renovation of a flat in Glyfada, marking the beginning of a strategic investment approach in the Athens market. Over time, Alba Residences has acquired and meticulously renovated numerous properties, specializing in short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com. Known for high-quality renovations that maximize property value, Alba Residences has consistently demonstrated a strong return on investment (ROI) for investors, ultimately selling the renovated properties at a premium.

Today, in addition to managing her own investments, Claire offers renovation services to clients seeking to transform their properties. Furthermore, Alba Residences is developing a comprehensive package for property owners interested in leveraging the short-term rental market through Airbnb, providing a complete solution for maximizing rental income. Alba Residences is committed to setting a new standard for quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and personalized service in the Athens real estate market.