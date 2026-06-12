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Lands for sale in Yemen

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3 properties total found
Plot of land in Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
Plot of land
Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
Area 291 645 m²
In the vicinity of the large village of 8752 Zalakomar, in the area of the Hall of the distr…
$471,318
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Plot of land in Yabuth District, Yemen
Plot of land
Yabuth District, Yemen
Area 990 m²
We are pleased to present to you this attractive plot of land in Waidhofen an der Ybbs. With…
$234,151
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Plot of land in Do'an District, Yemen
Plot of land
Do'an District, Yemen
Area 3 553 m²
We are especially happy to offer you a large building site for sale, with or without a devel…
$403,984
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