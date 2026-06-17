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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Yemen

;
Hadramaut Governorate
4
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4 properties total found
Office 660 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Office 660 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 660 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you interesting and affordable office and st…
$371
per month
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Commercial property 90 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Commercial property 90 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 90 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a large and affordable logistics/self-storage space…
$707
per month
Leave a request
Office 73 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Office 73 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 73 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you interesting and inexpensive office space…
$557
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 429 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Commercial property 429 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 429 m²
Beneficial rental offer: 430 m2 for a training center, communication platform, religious com…
$2,406
per month
Leave a request
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