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Сommercial property in Yemen

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2 properties total found
Hotel 600 m² in Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
Hotel 600 m²
Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
Area 600 m²
Villa Fortuna is located in the residential area of Hévíz on the corner of Hunyadi and Fortu…
$1,92M
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Commercial property 11 000 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Commercial property 11 000 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 11 000 m²
We are pleased to offer you a commercial property with a great central location. Excellent …
$4,69M
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