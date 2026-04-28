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Apartments for sale in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
3 room apartment
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A completely renovated 3-room apartment is for sale in the 20th district of Vienna, directly…
$517,721
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2 room apartment in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
2 room apartment
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/1
2-room apartment with balcony, basement compartment and 1 parking space in the underground g…
$658,917
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