Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Yemen
  3. Hejer as Sayer District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
3 room apartment
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A completely renovated 3-room apartment is for sale in the 20th district of Vienna, directly…
$517,721
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
2 room apartment
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/1
2-room apartment with balcony, basement compartment and 1 parking space in the underground g…
$658,917
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go