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Сommercial property in Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen

1 property total found
Commercial property 11 000 m² in Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Commercial property 11 000 m²
Ad Dale'ah District, Yemen
Area 11 000 m²
We are pleased to offer you a commercial property with a great central location. Excellent …
$4,69M
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