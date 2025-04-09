Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Nha Trang
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/30
Apartment with renovation in the best resort of Vietnam. Libera Nha TrangVietnam is a promis…
$89,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nha Trang, Vietnam

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes