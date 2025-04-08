Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Nha Trang
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/30
Apartment with renovation in the best resort of Vietnam. Libera Nha TrangVietnam is a promis…
$89,900
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 30
EXCLUSIVE PROJECT IN VIETNAM WITH 3 PRIVATE BEACHES AND APARTMENTS FROM 80 000$ >>> Our c…
$83,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nha Trang, Vietnam

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes