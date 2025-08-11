Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Vietnam
  3. Khánh Hòa Province
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Khánh Hòa Province, Vietnam

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 10/30
On sale studio with quality repairs and furniture. The total area is 29 sq m. Mountain views…
$64,450
Agency
MyVietHome Estate
Languages
English, Русский
