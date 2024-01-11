Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Khánh Hoà Province, Vietnam

2 properties total found
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 25/27
Apartments with a yield of 30% with flexible payment and installments. If you pay quickly, y…
€101,149
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 28/30
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€134,519
