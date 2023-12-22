Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Residential
  4. Nha Trang
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 28/30
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€134,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Nha Trang, Vietnam

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir