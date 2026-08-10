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Studios for sale in Nha Trang, Vietnam

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5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 room studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 28/30
The only offer in one of the most popular resorts in VietnamApartment - studio in installmen…
$59,400
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Studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Area 26 m²
Buy profitable investment property in Vietnam directly from the developer. Nha Trang is t…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 12/30
$70,000
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Area 26 m²
🏝️ APARTMENT IN NHA TRANG BY THE SEA: INVESTMENT & RENTAL FOR RUSSIANS Description: I wi…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 21/30
27 m² Sea-View Studio, 21st Floor, Nha Trang, Vietnam — a highly liquid compact unit on the …
$95,156
VAT
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Properties features in Nha Trang, Vietnam

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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