Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City
4
Nha Trang
3
Phú Quốc
8
Kiên Giang Province
8
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A new 5-star island complex!  Location: Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province Apartment t…
$123,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vietnam

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Vietnam

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go