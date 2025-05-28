Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City
Nha Trang
Phú Quốc
Kiên Giang Province
1 bedroom apartment in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 30
🌟 Libera Nha Trang - investment in resort real estate in Vietnam with a yield of up to 10%📍 …
$69,300
