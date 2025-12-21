Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Vietnam

Nha Trang
7
Khánh Hòa Province
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/25
Entry into Hoshimina investment in the very beginning of the sale. It will be December 20-28…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vietnam

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Vietnam

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go