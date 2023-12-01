Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Wayne County, United States

5 properties total found
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating in Detroit, United States
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safest real estate investments in …
€83,474
per month
Leave a request
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating in Detroit, United States
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
€83,474
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Detroit, United States
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investment…
€128,421
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Wayne County, United States
3 room house
Wayne County, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Invest in Detroit (USA) House 3 Beds 1 Bath – price 82000$ - Rent -> Monthly: 950$ / Annu…
€75,218
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Detroit, United States
3 room house
Detroit, United States
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in Detroit (USA) House 3 Beds 1 Bath – price 72000$ - Rent -> Monthly: 850$ / Annu…
€66,045
per month
Leave a request

