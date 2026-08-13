Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. San Diego County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in San Diego County, United States

;
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Diego, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Diego, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
It’s a one-of-a-kind home in Southern California, and it took 10 years to get permits and bu…
$24,65M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in San Diego County, United States

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go