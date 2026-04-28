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Residential properties for sale in Queens County, United States

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
The Collection Apartments
$1,69M
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5 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
5 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
The Collection Apartments
$1,74M
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Properties features in Queens County, United States

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