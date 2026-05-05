Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Duplex

Monthly rent of duplexes in United States

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
An exclusive, fully furnished two-bedroom penthouse of 100m² is available for rent, located …
$1,647
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go