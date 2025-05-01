Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. North Miami
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in North Miami, United States

1 property total found
5 room house in North Miami, United States
5 room house
North Miami, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 408 m²
Experience luxury living in style in this stunning turnkey estate with 5 bedrooms, outdoor l…
$1,99M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go