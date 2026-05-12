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Apartments for sale in New York County, United States

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12 properties total found
Apartment 8 bedrooms in New York, United States
Apartment 8 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 8
Area 765 m²
Aquire Call
$15,99M
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
The Drobel
$4,00M
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The main entrance to the Project is made in the scale and style of traditional Brooklyn sand…
$960,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
4 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
4 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
The Drobel
$6,95M
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Aquire Call
$1,27M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in New York, United States
Apartment 6 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 6
Area 807 m²
Aquire Call
$16,67M
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GrekodomGrekodom
1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Aquire Call
$1,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Tortuna Park
$2,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The main entrance to the Project is made in the scale and style of traditional Brooklyn sand…
$1,40M
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
Aquire Call
$2,72M
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
The Drobel
$5,60M
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4 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
4 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Area 332 m²
Aquire Call
$3,57M
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Properties features in New York County, United States

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