Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. Brunswick County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Brunswick County, United States

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house in Calabash, United States
3 room house
Calabash, United States
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
€504,419
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Calabash, United States
4 room house
Calabash, United States
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
€659,534
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Brunswick County, United States

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir