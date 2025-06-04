Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami-Dade County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Miami-Dade County, United States

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Key Biscayne, United States
5 room house
Key Biscayne, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Andalusian style gem in exclusive, secure Mashta Island, to enjoy as is or transform to your…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Miami-Dade County, United States

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go