Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. Manhattan Community Board 1

Residential properties for sale in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 37
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
€881,334
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir