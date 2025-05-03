Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Malibu
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Malibu, United States

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malibu, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malibu, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
This is an impressive mountain estate in Malibu overlooking the ocean and with a swimming po…
$2,83M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go