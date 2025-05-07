Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Huntersville
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Huntersville, United States

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Huntersville, United States
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
For sale: a charming holiday home located in Kłodno in the Kashubian region – just 300 meter…
$96,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go